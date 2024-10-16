Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza have officially joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, taking their first bows as Satine and Christian, respectively, last night. The production also welcomed Pepe Muñoz as Santiago. BroadwayWorld was at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to capture their first bows. See photos here!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski