News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

The production also welcomed Pepe Muñoz as Santiago.

By: Oct. 16, 2024
Moulin Rouge! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $74
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza have officially joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, taking their first bows as Satine and Christian, respectively, last night. The production also welcomed Pepe Muñoz as Santiago. BroadwayWorld was at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to capture their first bows. See photos here! 

LATEST NEWS

Review Roundup: BECOMING NANCY at Birmingham Rep
Meet the Cast of A WONDERFUL WORLD, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Meet the Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, Beginning Previews Tonight
Photos: ELF THE MUSICAL Heads Into Rehearsal for Its Holiday Return

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
The cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
The cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Nicci Claspell, Jeigh Madjus, Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Sophie Carmen-Jones, Pepe Munoz

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
David Harris

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Andre Ward

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Frank Viveros

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image

John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, and the cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Take First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, and the cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL




Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote

Videos