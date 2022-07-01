Photos: See Ramin Karimloo, Julianne-Hough, Ariana DeBose & More in BROADWAY BARES: XXX Behind the Scenes Portraits
Two standing-room-only performances of Broadway Bares: XXX raised $1,893,715.
The 30th anniversary of Broadway Bares filled New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom earlier this week with an abundance of "community, unity and nudity" as the venerable modern-day burlesque spectacular wrapped up Pride Sunday with a raucous return to in-person performances after a pandemic-induced three-year hiatus. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, two standing-room-only performances of Broadway Bares: xx raised $1,893,715.
Get a look at behind-the-scenes portraits below!
The anniversary celebration immersed audiences into a risqué reverie of Broadway Bares' history, revisiting highlights from Bares' colorful 30-year past.
Broadway Bares: xx received generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam, as well as corporate sponsors CAA, Out Leadership, SKYY Vodka and United Airlines.
SKYY Vodka has also pledged to donate $50,000 to Broadway Cares, and provided the signature cocktail of Broadway Bares, the 'One In A Melon'.
Photo credit: Mati-Ficara
Zach Williams, Ted Kenner, Alec Varcas, Timothy Hughes, Chris Newsome, Mark Mackillopm Alfie Parker Jr
Brittney Mack, Kerstein Nicole Hodgens, Courtney Mack, Andrea Macaset
Akira Armstrong
Elliott with 2 Ts
Joe-Beaureguard, Michael Gomez
Marie Rose Baramo