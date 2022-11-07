Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take Me Out
Click Here for More on Take Me Out
Click Here for More on Take Me Out
Advertisement

Photos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUT

The cast also features Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, and more.

Nov. 07, 2022  

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St).

See new production photos below!

Tony Award® Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks return to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Blake Russell, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.




Related Stories
Photos: TAKE ME OUT Cast Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Photo
Photos: TAKE ME OUT Cast Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St). Check out photos of the cast celebrating here!
Photos: Stars Arrive at TAKE ME OUT Opening Night Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive at TAKE ME OUT Opening Night
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos of the opening night arrivals here!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of TAKE ME OUT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of TAKE ME OUT on Broadway
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement. We're taking you inside opening night in this video.
Photos: TAKE ME OUT Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: TAKE ME OUT Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out returned to Broadway on October 27. The cast features Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more. See the cast take their opening night bows here!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/8: New Queens to Join SIX, THE MUSIC MAN Extends, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/8: New Queens to Join SIX, THE MUSIC MAN Extends, and More!
November 8, 2022

Top stories include new queens joining Six the Musical next month! Plus, The Music Man has extended its run by two weeks, Come From Away will have a re-imagined production in Gander, and more!
Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 8, 2022

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more about Jefferson Mays here!
Photos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCEPhotos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
November 7, 2022

Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend. See the photos here!
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on BroadwayVideo: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
November 7, 2022

New queens are taking over the Broadway Queendom in just weeks. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.
Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award GalaShoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 7, 2022

Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes and Christine Pedi have joined the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. 