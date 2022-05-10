Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: See Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh & More on the Red Carpet of the American Songbook Association Gala

The event featured Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, and more.

May. 10, 2022  

American Songbook Association recently hosted the Third Annual Gala to honor Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz - the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more - received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The event, which took place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), starred a cast of performers featured in Schwartz's musicals, including Christine Andreas, Liz Callaway, Jason Graae, Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, and Teri Ralston. The evening was directed by Scott Coulter and featured Michael Roberts as music director.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte
Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte

Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte
Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte

Debbie Gravitte
Debbie Gravitte

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin
Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin

Jim Brochu
Jim Brochu

Darnell White and David LaMarr
Darnell White and David LaMarr

Darnell White and David LaMarr
Darnell White and David LaMarr

Darnell White, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr
Darnell White, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr

Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr
Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr

Debbie Gravitte, Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy, David LaMarr, Jessica Hendy, Tovah Feldshuh, John Boswell, Teri Ralston and Paul Schaffer
Debbie Gravitte, Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy, David LaMarr, Jessica Hendy, Tovah Feldshuh, John Boswell, Teri Ralston and Paul Schaffer

Tovah Feldshuh and Scott Coulter
Tovah Feldshuh and Scott Coulter

Tovah Feldshuh and Scott Coulter
Tovah Feldshuh and Scott Coulter

Debbie Gravitte, Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh nd Teri Ralston
Debbie Gravitte, Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh nd Teri Ralston

Debbie Gravitte and Toval Feldshuh
Debbie Gravitte and Toval Feldshuh

Debbie Gravitte, Scott Coulter and Liz Callaway
Debbie Gravitte, Scott Coulter and Liz Callaway

Debbie Gravitte, Scott Coulter and Liz Callaway
Debbie Gravitte, Scott Coulter and Liz Callaway

Anthony Murphy and Scott Coulter
Anthony Murphy and Scott Coulter

Scott Coulter, Kelli Rabke, Michael Roberts and Rachel Kaufman
Scott Coulter, Kelli Rabke, Michael Roberts and Rachel Kaufman

Scott Schwartz and Tracy Mitchell
Scott Schwartz and Tracy Mitchell

Michael Roberts and Christine Andreas
Michael Roberts and Christine Andreas

Michael Roberts and Christine Andreas
Michael Roberts and Christine Andreas

Scott Coulter, Dave Gabeler, Jessica Hendy and Anthony Murphy
Scott Coulter, Dave Gabeler, Jessica Hendy and Anthony Murphy

Scott Coulter, Dave Gabeler, Jessica Hendy, Anthony Murphy and John Boswell
Scott Coulter, Dave Gabeler, Jessica Hendy, Anthony Murphy and John Boswell

Scott Coulter and Dave Gabeler
Scott Coulter and Dave Gabeler

Scott Coulter and Jamie deRoy
Scott Coulter and Jamie deRoy

Kelli Rabke, John Fischer and Sally Mayes
Kelli Rabke, John Fischer and Sally Mayes

Sally Mayes
Sally Mayes

Sally Mayes
Sally Mayes

ASA Board members-Carolyn Montgomery, Robin Westle, Michael Roberts, Frank Dain, Craig Pomranz and Ann Kittredge
ASA Board members-Carolyn Montgomery, Robin Westle, Michael Roberts, Frank Dain, Craig Pomranz and Ann Kittredge

Wendy Scheri, Carolyn Montgomery, and Ann Kittredge
Wendy Scheri, Carolyn Montgomery, and Ann Kittredge

Wendy Sheri, Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers
Wendy Sheri, Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers

Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers
Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers

Michael Roberts, Frank Dain and Craig Pemranz
Michael Roberts, Frank Dain and Craig Pemranz

William Sharpe and Carolyn Montgomery
William Sharpe and Carolyn Montgomery

Carolyn Montgomery and son Eli
Carolyn Montgomery and son Eli

Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain
Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain

Michael Roberts, Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain
Michael Roberts, Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain

Kelli Rabke, Carolyn Montgomber and Sally Mayes
Kelli Rabke, Carolyn Montgomber and Sally Mayes

Kelli Rabke, Carolyn Montgomber and Sally Mayes
Kelli Rabke, Carolyn Montgomber and Sally Mayes

ASA Gala Committee-Danny Bacher, Ann Kittredge, Carolyn Montgomery, Joanne Halev, Wendy Scheri, Susan Mack, Bekka Lindstrom
ASA Gala Committee-Danny Bacher, Ann Kittredge, Carolyn Montgomery, Joanne Halev, Wendy Scheri, Susan Mack, Bekka Lindstrom

Danny Bacher
Danny Bacher

Danny Bacher
Danny Bacher

Bekka Lindstrom
Bekka Lindstrom

David LaMarr, Carolyn Montgomery and Darnell White
David LaMarr, Carolyn Montgomery and Darnell White

Scott Coulter and Carolyn Montgomery
Scott Coulter and Carolyn Montgomery

Anthony Murphy
Anthony Murphy

Darnell White and John Boswell
Darnell White and John Boswell

Chris Blem, Anthony Murphy, Darnell White, Scott Coulter and John Boswell
Chris Blem, Anthony Murphy, Darnell White, Scott Coulter and John Boswell

Jessica Hendy
Jessica Hendy

Jessica Hendy
Jessica Hendy

Chris Blem and Jessica Hendy
Chris Blem and Jessica Hendy

Chris Blem, Jessica Hendy and John Boswell
Chris Blem, Jessica Hendy and John Boswell

Jim Brochu, Steve Schalchlin, Kelli Robke and John Fischer
Jim Brochu, Steve Schalchlin, Kelli Robke and John Fischer

Laure Gresten and Wendy Scheri
Laure Gresten and Wendy Scheri

Ann Kittredge and son Robby
Ann Kittredge and son Robby

Kate Draper and Craig Pomranz
Kate Draper and Craig Pomranz

Lynda Rodolitz and Frank Dain
Lynda Rodolitz and Frank Dain

Michael Lee Stever and Frank Dain
Michael Lee Stever and Frank Dain

Teri Ralston ad Frank Dain
Teri Ralston ad Frank Dain

Sally Mayes and Frank Dain
Sally Mayes and Frank Dain

Ryan Kelly Berkowitz, Danny Bacher and Randi Levine Miller
Ryan Kelly Berkowitz, Danny Bacher and Randi Levine Miller



