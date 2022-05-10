Photos: See Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh & More on the Red Carpet of the American Songbook Association Gala

American Songbook Association recently hosted the Third Annual Gala to honor Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz - the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more - received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The event, which took place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), starred a cast of performers featured in Schwartz's musicals, including Christine Andreas, Liz Callaway, Jason Graae, Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, and Teri Ralston. The evening was directed by Scott Coulter and featured Michael Roberts as music director.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy