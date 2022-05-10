Photos: See Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh & More on the Red Carpet of the American Songbook Association Gala
The event featured Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, and more.
American Songbook Association recently hosted the Third Annual Gala to honor Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz - the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more - received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
The event, which took place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), starred a cast of performers featured in Schwartz's musicals, including Christine Andreas, Liz Callaway, Jason Graae, Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, and Teri Ralston. The evening was directed by Scott Coulter and featured Michael Roberts as music director.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte
Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin
Darnell White and David LaMarr
Darnell White, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr
Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr
Debbie Gravitte, Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy, David LaMarr, Jessica Hendy, Tovah Feldshuh, John Boswell, Teri Ralston and Paul Schaffer
Tovah Feldshuh and Scott Coulter
Debbie Gravitte, Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh nd Teri Ralston
Debbie Gravitte and Toval Feldshuh
Debbie Gravitte, Scott Coulter and Liz Callaway
Anthony Murphy and Scott Coulter
Scott Coulter, Kelli Rabke, Michael Roberts and Rachel Kaufman
Scott Schwartz and Tracy Mitchell
Michael Roberts and Christine Andreas
Scott Coulter, Dave Gabeler, Jessica Hendy and Anthony Murphy
Scott Coulter, Dave Gabeler, Jessica Hendy, Anthony Murphy and John Boswell
Scott Coulter and Dave Gabeler
Kelli Rabke, John Fischer and Sally Mayes
ASA Board members-Carolyn Montgomery, Robin Westle, Michael Roberts, Frank Dain, Craig Pomranz and Ann Kittredge
Wendy Scheri, Carolyn Montgomery, and Ann Kittredge
Wendy Sheri, Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers
Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers
Michael Roberts, Frank Dain and Craig Pemranz
William Sharpe and Carolyn Montgomery
Carolyn Montgomery and son Eli
Michael Roberts, Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain
Kelli Rabke, Carolyn Montgomber and Sally Mayes
ASA Gala Committee-Danny Bacher, Ann Kittredge, Carolyn Montgomery, Joanne Halev, Wendy Scheri, Susan Mack, Bekka Lindstrom
Bekka Lindstrom
David LaMarr, Carolyn Montgomery and Darnell White
Scott Coulter and Carolyn Montgomery
Darnell White and John Boswell
Chris Blem, Anthony Murphy, Darnell White, Scott Coulter and John Boswell
Chris Blem, Jessica Hendy and John Boswell
Jim Brochu, Steve Schalchlin, Kelli Robke and John Fischer
Laure Gresten and Wendy Scheri
Ann Kittredge and son Robby
Kate Draper and Craig Pomranz
Lynda Rodolitz and Frank Dain
Michael Lee Stever and Frank Dain
Ryan Kelly Berkowitz, Danny Bacher and Randi Levine Miller