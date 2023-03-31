Photos: See James Norton, Ivo van Hove, Luke Thompson & More at A LITTLE LIFE's Gala Night

Check out photos from A Little Life's Gala Night at the Harold Pinter Theatre!

Ivo van Hove directs James Norton (Jude), Luke Thompson (Willem), Omari Douglas (JB), Zach Wyatt (Malcolm), Elliot Cowan (Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb), Zubin Varla (Harold), Nathalie Armin (Ana), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Andy). The production runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 18 June; before transferring to the Savoy Theatre from 4 July to 5 August.

A LITTLE LIFE follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.