Photos: See James Norton, Ivo van Hove, Luke Thompson & More at A LITTLE LIFE's Gala Night

A Little Life runs through Sunday, 18 June 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Check out photos from A Little Life's Gala Night at the Harold Pinter Theatre!

Ivo van Hove directs James Norton (Jude), Luke Thompson (Willem), Omari Douglas (JB), Zach Wyatt (Malcolm), Elliot Cowan (Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb), Zubin Varla (Harold), Nathalie Armin (Ana), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Andy). The production runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 18 June; before transferring to the Savoy Theatre from 4 July to 5 August.

A LITTLE LIFE follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

A Little Life
James Norton

A Little Life
Kadiff Kirwan

A Little Life
Luke Newton

A Little Life
Luke Thompson, James Norton, Omari Douglas, Zach Wyatt

A Little Life
Omari Douglas

A Little Life
Richard Arnold

A Little Life
Russell Tovey

A Little Life
Ruth Gemmell

A Little Life
Benjamin Lowy, Emily Vaughan-Barratt

A Little Life
Daniel Monks

A Little Life
David Harewood

A Little Life
Emily Vaughan-Barratt, Ivo van Hove, Banjamin Lowy

A Little Life
Francesca Moody

A Little Life
Golda Rosheuvel

A Little Life
Hannah Dodd

A Little Life
Harold Pinter Theatre

A Little Life
Harriet Cains

A Little Life
Ivo van Hove

A Little Life
Anna Friel

A Little Life
Siobhan Finneran

A Little Life
The company, Ivo van Hove and Wessex Grove

A Little Life
The company, Ivo van Hove

A Little Life
The company

A Little Life
Tom Rhys Harries

A Little Life
Zach Whyatt




