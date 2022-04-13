Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala

National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala raised over $1.5 million to support its award-winning arts education programs that reach 60,000 children every year. The event featured performances by children from New York City public schools who benefit from NDI's arts education programs.

NDI celebrated Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell as Artistic Honoree; Ellen Weinstein, NDI's Artistic Director Emerita was honored with the Susan Newhouse Dream Maker Award; and Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of ADP, was the Corporate Honoree. NDI has impacted more than two million children worldwide through its programming since Jacques d'Amboise founded the organization in 1976.