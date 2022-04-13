Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala

pixeltracker

NDI celebrated Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell as Artistic Honoree and more.

Apr. 13, 2022  

National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala raised over $1.5 million to support its award-winning arts education programs that reach 60,000 children every year. The event featured performances by children from New York City public schools who benefit from NDI's arts education programs.

Check out photos below!

NDI celebrated Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell as Artistic Honoree; Ellen Weinstein, NDI's Artistic Director Emerita was honored with the Susan Newhouse Dream Maker Award; and Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of ADP, was the Corporate Honoree. NDI has impacted more than two million children worldwide through its programming since Jacques d'Amboise founded the organization in 1976.

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Kay Gayner and Frank Wood

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Children Performance

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Sarafina and Malena Belafonte

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Chita Rivera, Ellen Weinstein

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Children Performance

Photos: See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera & More at the National Dance Institute's 46th Annual Gala
Carlos Rodriguez, Ellen Weinstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell

 



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You