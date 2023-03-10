Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSE

A Doll's House stars Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed, Jesmille Darbouze and more.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Last night was a big night on Broadway as A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, opened at the Hudson Theatre. Chastian returns to Broadway as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog.

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' The production's understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.




