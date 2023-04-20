Photos: See Adrienne Warren, BD Wong, Krystal Joy Brown & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Gala

Founder Rosie O'Donnell, Founding Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger of Rosie's Theater Kids honored attorney Jay Cohen, Esq, and actor, director and writer BD Wong at this year's Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating 20 years of mentorship. The gala was directed by Artistic Director Lisa Danser and took place Monday, April 17, 2023 with a performance and honoree presentation at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College followed by a dinner hosted by Judy Gold ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and a performance by Orfeh (Legally Blonde.)

See photos below!

The 20th anniversary gala also welcomed Rosie's Theater Kids mentors including Ehizoje

Azeke, Lauren Chapman, Fredrick Earl Mosley, and Chesney Snow. Other special guests in attendance were Tony Winner Adrienne Warren, Tony Nominee Ephraim Sykes, Krystal Joy Brown, Charl Brown and more.

The Rosie's Theater Kids gala showcased a multitude of talented performers both students and alumni such as scholarship winner, Leah Laford, Kya Brickhouse, Illya Lenych, Alexa Morgan, Tyler Lo, Carolina Cruz, Renzo Ruiz, and Charlotte Willenbring.

