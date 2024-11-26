Photos: Sebastian Yatra Makes Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra made his Broadway debut as "Billy Flynn" in the long-running revival of Chicago last night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of his first bows below. Plus, check out video from his debut performance here.

Yatra will continue with the show through Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre. The show's newest star will also perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC this week.

Sebastián Yatra is a leading Colombian singer, songwriter, and musician who has left an indelible mark on global culture with his fusion of romantic ballads, Latin pop, and reggaeton. As a Latin GRAMMY® Award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee, Yatra's captivating voice and profound lyrics have resonated with millions worldwide. With over 37.5 billion streams and 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify, his versatility as an artist is evident, defying easy categorization. Yatra's influence extends beyond music; he has amassed over 63.8 million social media followers and actively engages in philanthropic endeavors. In 2024, he partnered with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to sponsor the "Prodigy Scholarship," underscoring his commitment to musical education. His 78-date "Dharma World Tour" saw him headline sold-out venues across continents, showcasing his dynamic stage presence. Yatra's performance of the Oscar-nominated song "Dos Oruguitas" at the 94th Academy Awards further cemented his status as a global music powerhouse. Through his music, philanthropy, and memorable performances, Sebastián Yatra continues to inspire and shape the Latin music scene, solidifying his role as a cultural icon.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

