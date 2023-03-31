Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Sean Hayes & the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Meet the Press

Good Night, Oscar will open at the Belasco Theatre on April 24, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7 and opens on April 24 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, (111 West 44th Street). The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin; with previously announced understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Postell Pringle; Max Roll; and Thomas Michael Hammond and Stephanie Janssen who have joined the company.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

The creative team for Good Night, Oscar includes Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Carolina Ortiz Herrera and Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervision), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Make-Up Design), Stephen Kopel (Casting), and Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturgy).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories
Full Cast Announced For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR as Rehearsals Begin Photo
Full Cast Announced For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR as Rehearsals Begin
Broadway rehearsals began yesterday for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Full casting has also been revealed for the production. Learn more about the show and its cast here!
Up on the Marquee: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Photo
Up on the Marquee: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee for Good Night, Oscar, which begins performances on April 7, 2023, and opens on April 24, 2023. The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27, 2023. 
Full Cast Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes Photo
Full Cast Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes
Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes, announced that Marchánt Davis (Ain’t No Mo’), Alex Wyse (Waitress), Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Good Night, Oscar in Chicago), Postell Pringle (A Free Man of Color), and Max Roll (Mrs. Warren’s Profession) will be joining the company on Broadway.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: Sean Hayes & the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Meet the PressPhotos: Sean Hayes & the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Meet the Press
March 31, 2023

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7 and opens on April 24 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.
Photos: LIFE OF PI Cast Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: LIFE OF PI Cast Celebrates Opening Night
March 31, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of LIFE OF PIPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of LIFE OF PI
March 31, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet!
Photos: The Cast of LIFE OF PI Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of LIFE OF PI Takes Their Opening Night Bows
March 31, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!
Photos: Olivia Holt Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Debut in CHICAGOPhotos: Olivia Holt Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
March 29, 2023

See photos of Olivia Holt meeting the press ahead of her Broadway debut in Chicago!
share