Photos: Sarah Pidgeon, Erich Bergen, & More at New York Premiere of FX's LOVE STORY

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premieres with three episodes on February 12 at 9:00p ET/6:00p PT on FX.
On February 3, FX celebrated the series premiere of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette with a star-studded red carpet and screening at Carnegie Hall in New York. Check out the photos below.
Cast on site included Tony Award-nominated actor Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette), Paul Anthony Kelly (John F. Kennedy Jr.), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), Erich Bergen (Anthony Radziwill), Dree Hemingway (Daryl Hannah), Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina), amongst others.
Attendees were treated to an after-party following the screening, all at The Pool. Other notable guests in attendance included Martha Stewart, Benito Skinner, Cassandra Grey, Elizabeth Sulcer, Mark Ronson, Mia Healy, Jordan Roth, Sam Nivola, Mark Duplass, Ira Glass, Derek Blasberg and more.
FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is a new limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple. The series is led by Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award-nominated performer Sarah Pidgeon (Sterophonic) as the Calvin Klein executive, Carolyn Bessette. A
FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis, and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive-produced and directed the pilot episode. It is produced by 20th Television.
Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Stephanie Augello/PictureGroup for FX
