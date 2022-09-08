Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

Photos: Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and the Company of THE PIANO LESSON Meet the Press

Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Sep. 08, 2022  

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins next week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press below!

The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Constanza Romero and Producer Brian Moreland

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Trai Byers, Danielle Brooks and Ray Fisher

The Piano Lesson
Michael Potts and April Matthis

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Michael Potts

The Piano Lesson
Trai Byers

The Piano Lesson
Ray Fisher

The Piano Lesson
April Matthis

The Piano Lesson
April Matthis

The Piano Lesson
Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington and Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Danielle Brooks, John David Washington and Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Constanza Romero, Michael Potts, April Matthis, Trai Byers and Ray Fisher

The Piano Lesson
April Matthis

The Piano Lesson
Trai Byers and Ray Fisher

The Piano Lesson
Ray Fisher

The Piano Lesson
Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Michael Potts and April Matthis

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington and Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington

The Piano Lesson
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington and Constanza Romero

The Piano Lesson
Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks


Regional Awards

