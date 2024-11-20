Photos: SH*T. MEET. FAN Opens at MCC

Performances run through December 15.
MCC Theater is now presenting Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese. Check out photos from opening night below!
Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you? The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara.
The cast includes Garret Dillahunt as “Brett,” Genevieve Hannelius as “Sam,” five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris as “Rodger,” Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski as “Eve,” Tny nominee Michael Oberholtzer as “Frank,” Emmy Award winner Debra Messing as “Claire,” Tramell Tillman as “Logan,” and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu as “Hannah.”
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tramell Tillman, Genevieve Hannelius, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Krakowski, Debra Messing, Garret Dillahunt, Constance Wu and Michael Oberholtzer
The cast of "Shit.Meet. Fan."
The cast & company of "Shit.Meet. Fan."
The cast of "Shit.Meet. Fan."
