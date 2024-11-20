Photos: SH*T. MEET. FAN Opens at MCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater is now presenting Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese. Check out photos from opening night below!

Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you? The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara.

Read the reviews here.

The cast includes Garret Dillahunt as “Brett,” Genevieve Hannelius as “Sam,” five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris as “Rodger,” Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski as “Eve,” Tny nominee Michael Oberholtzer as “Frank,” Emmy Award winner Debra Messing as “Claire,” Tramell Tillman as “Logan,” and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu as “Hannah.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas