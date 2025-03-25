Photos: Robert Zemeckis and Alan Silvestri Attend DEATH BECOMES HER

Following the performance, the film duo went backstage to meet their musical counterparts, Christopher Gattelli and Noel Carey, along with the rest of the cast.
On Sunday afternoon, Robert Zemeckis and Alan Silvestri attended a performance of Broadway’s Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The 1992 film of the same name was directed and produced by Zemeckis and featured music by Silvestri. See photos here!
Following the performance, the film duo went backstage to meet their musical counterparts, Christopher Gattelli and Noel Carey, along with the rest of the cast.
Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Robert Zemeckis and Alan Silvestri Visit Death Becomes Her
Alan Silvestri and Noel Carey
Robert Zemeckis and Christopher Gattelli
Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Alan Silvestri