Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press

This high-flying musical  is being  brought  back  to life  in a newly-imagined production from Lonny Price.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. The North American Tour Company celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night  “green” carpet event. See photos from the event. 

This high-flying musical  has been  thrilling audiences of all ages for  close to 70 years and  is now being  brought  back  to life  in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day  at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would  Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy).

The newly imagined production runs in St.  Paul, MN through December 31, 2023, before its official opening in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and  soar to theaters across the country.

For more information, please visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman Photography

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Jayden Guarneri, Micah Turner Lee, William Foon, Reed Epley

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Lonny Price & Cody Garcia

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Members of the Peter Pan crew

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Kurt Perry

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Shefali Deshpande

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Lonny Price & Nolan Almeida

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Amanda Green & Nolan Almeida

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Cody Garcia, Lonny Price, Nolan Almeida & Larissa FastHorse

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Members of the Peter Pan cast

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Sarafina Bush

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Cody Garcia & Reed Epley

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Cody Garcia & Nolan Almeida

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Amanda Green & Lonny Price

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Larissa FastHorse & Raye Zaragoza

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Tia Altinay, Cody Garcia, Travis Waldschmidt, Lonny Price

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Michael Pacifico & Andy Einhorn

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Molly Tynes, Paul Rubin, Hawa Kamara, Nolan Almeida

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Craig Napoliello & Anna Louizos

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Bailey Frankenberg, Larissa FastHorse & Kenny Ramos

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Hawa Kamara

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
The Peter Pan Orchestra

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Jonathan Marro , Nolan Almeida




