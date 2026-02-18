Photos: Ray Romano, Nicholas Braun, Jake Shane, and Jenny Slate Join ALL OUT

Last Night, Ray Romano, Nicholas Braun, Jake Shane, and Jenny Slate all made their Broadway debuts in All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich at the Nederlander Theatre. See photos from curtain call here!

All Out features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

The company for All Out included: Ike Barinholtz, Eric Andre, Abbi Jacobson, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Mike Birbiglia, Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, Sarah Silverman, Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, Jake Shane, and Jenny Slate. Kevin Del Aguila, Matt Lipkins and Olivia Puckett serve as understudies for the production.

The Grammy-nominated soul-pop band Lawrence will be performing original music live on stage for all performances, including songs from their beloved album Family Business.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson



The cast of All Out: Comedy About Ambition



Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano



Jenny Slate, Jake Shane



Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, Jenny Slate, Jake Shane



The cast of All Out: Comedy About Ambition



Jake Shane



Jake Shane



Jenny Slate



Ray Romano



Ray Romano