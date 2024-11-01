Photos: Rachel Zegler Dresses as Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond for Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night at the stage door for the revival of ROMEO + JULIET, Rachel Zegler, who plays Juliet in the Sam Gold directed production, greeted the Halloween audience and fans seeking her autograph not as herself but as Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. See photos here!

Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Romeo + Juliet is now open on Broadway in a modern new production from Tony Award-winner Sam Gold. ROMEO + JULIET stars Kit Connor as ‘Romeo,’ Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.



Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova