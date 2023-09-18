Photos: Rachel Bloom and Friends Celebrate Opening Night of DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW

Death, Let Me Do My Show is running off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, is now open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).

From the co-creator and star of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" comes a one woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present spectre of death. Rachel Bloom's new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it's 2019! 

Death, Let Me Do My Show comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre after playing sold out engagements in London, Chicago, and Boston, among others. The creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Aaron Copp (Lighting Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), Jerome Kurtenbach (Music Direction), and Kristin Isola (Costume Design).

Rachel Bloom is an actor, writer, and producer who is best known for her work on the CW musical dramedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as co-creator, executive producer, and star. Bloom received five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the series, winning one of each.




Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opened September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

