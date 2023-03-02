Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Stars Visit Jinkx Monsoon at CHICAGO

Jinkx Monsoon is starring as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago through Sunday, March 26.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Actress, vocalist, and two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon is currently starring as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago through Sunday, March 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. Jinkx is the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.

See photos of the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 visiting Jinkx Monsoon at Chicago!

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15-stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15-stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Amethyst, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Robin Fierce

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, R. Lowe as "Mary Sunshine", Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, R. Lowe as "Mary Sunshine", Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 stars Luxx Noir London, Jax, R. Lowe as "Mary Sunshine", Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton", Amethyst, Robin Fierce and Marcia Marcia Marcia

Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton"

Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton"

R. Lowe as "Mary Sunshine" and Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton"

R. Lowe as "Mary Sunshine" and Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton"

Jax

Jax

Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London

Robin Fierce

Robin Fierce

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Robin Fierce

Robin Fierce

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 stars Jax, Luxx Noir London, Robin Fierce, Amethyst and Marcia Marcia Marcia

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 stars Jax, Luxx Noir London, Robin Fierce, Amethyst and Marcia Marcia Marcia

Signage at The Ambassador Theatre




