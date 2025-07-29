 tracking pixel
Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway

She attended the show to visit Hadestown cast member Myra Molloy, who plays Eurydice and is originally from Thailand. See photos here!  

By: Jul. 29, 2025
Last week, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand visited Hadestown on Broadway. She attended the show to visit Hadestown cast member Myra Molloy, who plays Eurydice and is originally from Thailand. See photos here!  

Hadestown currently stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘Orpheus,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes,’ Lana Gordon as ‘Persephone,’ and Myra Molloy as ‘Eurydice,’ who will all take their final bow in the production on Sunday, August 31.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway Image
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand and Myra Molloy

Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway Image
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand and Myra Molloy

Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway Image
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand and Myra Molloy

Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway Image
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand and Myra Molloy

Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway Image
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand and Myra Molloy

Photos: Princess of Thailand Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway Image
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi of Thailand and Myra Molloy



Videos