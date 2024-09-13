News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Backstage at THE ROOMMATE Opening Night

Performances are now underway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Sep. 13, 2024
Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone took their Opening Night bows in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate last night, September 12, at the Booth Theatre. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien. Read the reviews here.

BroadwayWorld was on hand backstage at the big night, and snapped some photos of Farrow and LuPone. Check out the photos below!

Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention. 
 
The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music.

