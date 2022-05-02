Photos: POTUS Cast Takes Bows for Opening Night Gala Celebration
POTUS is now running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.
Just yesterday, Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, officially celebrated its opening gala at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!
POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lilli Cooper and Rachel Dratch
Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura
Lilli Cooper and Vanessa Williams
Lilli Cooper and Vanessa Williams
Rachel Dratch and Julianne Hough
Suzy Nakamura, Vanessa Williams and Julianne Hough
Vanessa Williams and Julianne Hough
Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams and Lea DeLaria
Vanessa Williams and Julie White
Suzy Nakamura and Julianne Hough
Julie White, Lilli Cooper and Vanessa Williams
Julianne Hough and Julie White
Lilli Cooper and Rachel Dratch
Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams and Lea DeLaria
Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams and Lea DeLaria
Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams and Lea DeLaria
Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams and Lea DeLaria
Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams and Lea DeLaria
Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria and Susan Stroman
Vanessa Williams, Susan Stroman and Lisa Helmi Johanson
Lisa Helmi Johanson, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché and Anita Abdinezhad
Beowulf Boritt, Suzy Nakamura, Julianne Hough, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Rachel Dratch, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché, Lilli Cooper, Anita Abdinezhad, Lea DeLaria and Susan Stroman