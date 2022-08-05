Photos: Oscar-Winner Ariana DeBose Stops By BETWEEN THE LINES Off-Broadway!

Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES

This week the Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines got a very special visit from Academy Award--winner Ariana DeBose! The West Side Story star stopped in for a visit with the cast post show and later took to Instagram to sing the praises of the new musical.

Check out her post here and see her photo with the cast below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes(Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand) and music direction by Daniel Green (Almost Famous).

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.