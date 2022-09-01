Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Photos: Original Baker's Wife Joanna Gleason Meets the Cast of INTO THE WOODS

Gleason won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the role.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Joanna Gleason, Broadway's original Baker's Wife in Into the Woods, stopped by the current revival and posed backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos below!

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The production stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Original Baker's Wife Joanna Gleason Meets the Cast of INTO THE WOODSPhotos: Original Baker's Wife Joanna Gleason Meets the Cast of INTO THE WOODS
September 1, 2022

Joanna Gleason, Broadway's original Baker's Wife in Into The Woods, stopped by the current revival and posed backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos here!
Photos: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayPhotos: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
August 29, 2022

Just last week, the Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots celebrated its big NYC return with a splashy opening night at Stage 42. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call and after party below!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway!Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway!
August 26, 2022

The Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots celebrated its big NYC return with a splashy opening night at Stage 42. See photos from the festivities!
Photos: CHICAGO's Angelica Ross Meets the PressPhotos: CHICAGO's Angelica Ross Meets the Press
August 24, 2022

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and human rights advocate Angelica Ross ('Pose,' 'American Horror Story') making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. See photos of Angelia Ross at CIVILIAN Hotel here!
Photos: Meet the Broadway Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMANPhotos: Meet the Broadway Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN
August 22, 2022

Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day! Check out photos from inside rehearsals.