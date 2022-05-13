Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Photos: On the Red Carpet of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Re-Opening Night Gala

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, and more.

May. 13, 2022  

Girl From the North Country, which temporarily closed on January 23 with the promise of returning this spring, returned for a limited engagement, April 29-June 19 at the Belasco Theatre.

Check out photos from its opening night gala below!

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Edward Staudenmayer, Rachel Stern, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Girl from the North Country
Austin Scott and Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Girl from the North Country
Austin Scott and Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Craig Bierko and Mare Winningham

Girl from the North Country
Matthew Frederick Harris, Ben Toomer and Aidan Wharton

Girl from the North Country
Producers Aaron Lustbader, Mandy Hackett, Tristan Baker, Charlie Parsons and Patrick Catullo

Girl from the North Country
Todd Almond

Girl from the North Country
Todd Almond

Girl from the North Country
Tom Nelis

Girl from the North Country
Tom Nelis

Girl from the North Country
Matthew Frederick Harris

Girl from the North Country
Matthew Frederick Harris

Girl from the North Country
Ben Toomer

Girl from the North Country
Ben Toomer

Girl from the North Country
Aidan Wharton

Girl from the North Country
Aidan Wharton

Girl from the North Country
Jennifer Blood

Girl from the North Country
Jennifer Blood

Girl from the North Country
Chiara Trentalange

Girl from the North Country
Chiara Trentalange

Girl from the North Country
Chelsea Lee Williams

Girl from the North Country
Chelsea Lee Williams

Girl from the North Country
Mare Winningham

Girl from the North Country
Mare Winningham

Girl from the North Country
Craig Bierko

Girl from the North Country
Craig Bierko

Girl from the North Country
Housso Semon

Girl from the North Country
Housso Semon

Girl from the North Country
Jay O. Sanders

Girl from the North Country
Jay O. Sanders

Girl from the North Country
Bob Walton

Girl from the North Country
Bob Walton

Girl from the North Country
John Schiappa

Girl from the North Country
John Schiappa

Girl from the North Country
Luba Mason

Girl from the North Country
Luba Mason

Girl from the North Country
Craig Bierko and Luba Mason

Girl from the North Country
Austin Scott

Girl from the North Country
Austin Scott

Girl from the North Country
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Girl from the North Country
Kimber Elayne Sprawl,

Girl from the North Country
Caitlin Houlahan

Girl from the North Country
Caitlin Houlahan

Girl from the North Country
Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates

Girl from the North Country
Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates


Get the best prices on tickets to Girl from the North Country - click here.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More