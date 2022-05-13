Photos: On the Red Carpet of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Re-Opening Night Gala

Girl From the North Country, which temporarily closed on January 23 with the promise of returning this spring, returned for a limited engagement, April 29-June 19 at the Belasco Theatre.

Check out photos from its opening night gala below!

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Edward Staudenmayer, Rachel Stern, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas



Austin Scott and Kimber Elayne Sprawl



Austin Scott and Colin Bates



Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates



Craig Bierko and Mare Winningham



Matthew Frederick Harris, Ben Toomer and Aidan Wharton



Producers Aaron Lustbader, Mandy Hackett, Tristan Baker, Charlie Parsons and Patrick Catullo



Todd Almond



Todd Almond



Tom Nelis



Tom Nelis



Matthew Frederick Harris



Matthew Frederick Harris



Ben Toomer



Ben Toomer



Aidan Wharton



Aidan Wharton



Jennifer Blood



Jennifer Blood



Chiara Trentalange



Chiara Trentalange



Chelsea Lee Williams



Chelsea Lee Williams



Mare Winningham



Mare Winningham



Craig Bierko



Craig Bierko



Housso Semon



Housso Semon



Jay O. Sanders



Jay O. Sanders



Bob Walton



Bob Walton



John Schiappa



John Schiappa



Luba Mason



Luba Mason



Craig Bierko and Luba Mason



Austin Scott



Austin Scott



Kimber Elayne Sprawl



Kimber Elayne Sprawl,



Caitlin Houlahan



Caitlin Houlahan



Colin Bates



Colin Bates



Colin Bates



Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates



Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates



Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan and Colin Bates