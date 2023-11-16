Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you along on the red carpet as the guests arrived!

Check out the photos below!

The original musical is based on the true story of the musical group, The Comedian Harmonists, one of the most successful groups in Germany and around the globe. In the 1920’s and 30’s they sold millions of records, made dozens of films and sold-out the biggest venues around the world from Carnegie Hall to the London Palladium.  

They were considered one of the original boy bands with their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics. The Harmonists are played by Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven Tesley.  

Harmony boasts a total of 20 Broadway debuts with five of the six Harmonists taking their first bows on a Broadway stage. 

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip ZienSierra BoggessJulie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



