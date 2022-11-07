Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet Of YOU WILL GET SICK
The play officially opened last night, November 6.
Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.
BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.
The creative team for the play includes: Kimie Nishikawa (Sets), Alicia Austin (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Lee Kinney (Sound), and Skylar Fox (Illusions).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Ryan J. Haddad
Ryan J. Haddad
Daniel Kluger and his brother
Daniel Kluger and his brother
Gaye Taylor Upchurch
Gaye Taylor Upchurch
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Jennifer Broski
Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)
November 2, 2022
SOME LIKE IT HOT is now in previews. The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Shubert Theatre here!
Photo Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE North American Tour Cast Meets the Press!
October 31, 2022
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical is set to have its first public performance in Paducah, KY in December, before officially launching at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. See photos of the cast meeting the press here!
Photos: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and More Bring PARADE To Life At City Center
October 25, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. See photos from inside today's press preview performance!
Photos: Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation's 60th Anniversary Gala
October 25, 2022
Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its 60th Anniversary Gala last night at Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Jennifer Simard.
Photos: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish, Returning Next Month
October 20, 2022
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the open rehearsal!