Photos: On The Opening Night Red Carpet For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Off-Broadway show opened Sunday, November 16.

By: Nov. 16, 2025
Check out photos from opening night of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway at New World Stages.

The show opened November 16, 2025 for a 15-week limited engagement.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
Deborah S. Craig, Adam Gwon

Deborah S. Craig, Adam Gwon

Deborah S. Craig

Deborah S. Craig

Chuck Cooper, Deborah Breevort

Chuck Cooper, Deborah Breevort

Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper

Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper

Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Nadav Philips

Nadav Philips

Kalen Allen

Kalen Allen

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark, Tom Reidy

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Ryann Redmond

Ryann Redmond

Tim Jackson

Tim Jackson

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt

Jack Wolfe, Lizzy McAlpine

Jack Wolfe, Lizzy McAlpine

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Original Broadway cast and creative team members of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Erin Quinn Purcell, Johanna Day

Erin Quinn Purcell, Johanna Day

Miguel Gil

Miguel Gil

Jose Llana, Maria-Christina Oliveras

Jose Llana, Maria-Christina Oliveras

Alex Joseph Grayson

Alex Joseph Grayson

Nina White

Nina White



Videos