Photos: OUR TOWN Cast & Creative Team Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The production, directed by Kenny Leon, is currently running at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway.

By: Oct. 12, 2024
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, opened on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre where the production is running for a strictly limited engagement. Check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!
 
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town features 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather AyersWilla BostBobby DayeSafiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla LefnerAnthony Michael LopezJohn McGintyBryonha MarieKevyn MorrowHagan OliverasNoah PyzikSky SmithBill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah WebbGreg Wood and Nimene Sierra Wureh.
 
Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim, and won the Pulitzer Prize.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

