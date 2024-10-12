Photos: OUR TOWN Cast & Creative Team Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The production, directed by Kenny Leon, is currently running at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway.
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, opened on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre where the production is running for a strictly limited engagement. Check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town features 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood and Nimene Sierra Wureh.
Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim, and won the Pulitzer Prize.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Safiya Kaijya Harris and Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes, Zoey Deutch and Katie Holmes
Ephraim Sykes, Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes and Safiya Kaijya Harris
Katie Holmes and Michelle Wilson
Billy Eugene Jones and Katie Holmes
Director Kenny Leon and Zoey Deutch
Director Kenny Leon
Donald Webber Jr
Safiya Kaijya Harris and Zoey Deutch
Safiya Kaijya Harris and Michelle Wilson
Ricardo Vázquez
Anthony Michael Lopez
Doron JéPaul
Anthony Michael Lopez and Doron JéPaul
Doron JéPaul and Ephie Aardema Sarnak
Ephie Aardema Sarnak
Nimene Sierra Wureh and Matthew Elijah Webb
Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Greg Wood, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Matthew Elijah Webb, Heather Ayers and Bill Timoney
Kevyn Morrow, Richard Thomas and Doron JéPaul
Safiya Kaijya Harris and Zoey Deutch
Sound Designer Justin Ellington, Director Kenny Leon and Set Designer Beowulf Boritt
Anthony Michael Lopez and Bobby Daye
Jennifer Thompson and Director Kenny Leon
Rebecca E. Covington and Donald Webber Jr
Signage at "Our Town" at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre
