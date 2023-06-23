Photos: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Company Walks the Pink Carpet on Opening Night

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Aisha Jackson, and more.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

It's Britney (on Broadway), b*tch! Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Marquis Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears.

Check out photos of the company on the pink carpet below!

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany.  The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Aisha Jackson

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Simard

Once Upon a One More Time
Adam Godley

Once Upon a One More Time
Adam Godley

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryann Redmond

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryann Redmond

Once Upon a One More Time
Tess Soltau

Once Upon a One More Time
Tess Soltau

Once Upon a One More Time
Amy Hillner Larsen

Once Upon a One More Time
Amy Hillner Larsen

Once Upon a One More Time
Brooke Dillman

Once Upon a One More Time
Brooke Dillman

Once Upon a One More Time
Gabrielle Beckford

Once Upon a One More Time
Gabrielle Beckford

Once Upon a One More Time
Lauren Zakrin

Once Upon a One More Time
Lauren Zakrin

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Nathan Levy and Ryan Steele

Once Upon a One More Time
Nathan Levy

Once Upon a One More Time
Nathan Levy

Once Upon a One More Time
Morgan Whitley

Once Upon a One More Time
Morgan Whitley

Once Upon a One More Time
Isabella Ye and Mila Weir

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryah Nixon

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryah Nixon

Once Upon a One More Time
Salisha Thomas

Once Upon a One More Time
Salisha Thomas

Once Upon a One More Time
Diana Vaden

Once Upon a One More Time
Diana Vaden

Once Upon a One More Time
Kate Cannova

Once Upon a One More Time
Kate Cannova

Once Upon a One More Time
Josh Tolle

Once Upon a One More Time
Josh Tolle

Once Upon a One More Time
Kevin Trinio Perdido

Once Upon a One More Time
Kevin Trinio Perdido

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu

Once Upon a One More Time
Ashley Chiu

Once Upon a One More Time
Liv Battista

Once Upon a One More Time
Liv Battista

Once Upon a One More Time
Pauline Casino

Once Upon a One More Time
Pauline Casino

Once Upon a One More Time
Jacob Burns

Once Upon a One More Time
Jacob Burns

Once Upon a One More Time
Selene Haro

Once Upon a One More Time
Selene Haro

Once Upon a One More Time
Matt Allen

Once Upon a One More Time
Matt Allen

Once Upon a One More Time
Joshua Daniel Johnson

Once Upon a One More Time
Joshua Daniel Johnson

Once Upon a One More Time
Stephen Scott Wormley

Once Upon a One More Time
Stephen Scott Wormley

Once Upon a One More Time
Justice Moore

Once Upon a One More Time
Justice Moore

Once Upon a One More Time
Mikey Ruiz

Once Upon a One More Time
Mikey Ruiz

Once Upon a One More Time
Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

Once Upon a One More Time
Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

Once Upon a One More Time
Jon Hartmere

Once Upon a One More Time
Rich Mercurio and Nadia DiGiallonardo

Once Upon a One More Time
Isidro Rafael

Once Upon a One More Time
Eldrin Bell, Justin Guarini with sons William and Asher

Once Upon a One More Time
Jerry Guarini, Kathy Pepino Guarini and Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
DB Bonds and Tess Soltau

Once Upon a One More Time
Jon Hartmere and Adam Godley

Once Upon a One More Time
Kevin Larsen and Amy Hillner Larsen

Once Upon a One More Time
Salisha Thomas and Andrew Weiss

Once Upon a One More Time
Ryan Koebbe and Ryann Redmond

Once Upon a One More Time
Kevin Trinio Perdido and Arleen Perdido

Once Upon a One More Time
Selene Haro and Isidro Rafael

Once Upon a One More Time
Joshua Daniel Johnson and Guest

Once Upon a One More Time
Sean Whitley and Morgan Whitley

Once Upon a One More Time
The Band

Once Upon a One More Time
Briga Heelan



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Marquis Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time. In this video, we're taking you inside opening night with the cast!

2
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, just celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. In this video, we hit the red carpet to chat with special guests Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Telly Leung, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and so many more!

3
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens tonight at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Read the reviews!

4
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night Photo
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens on Broadway tonight at the Marquis Theatre. Tonight, the pop icon herself took to social media to send her best to the show's company on opening night!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club's Barry Grove Receives Portrait at Sardi'sPhotos: Manhattan Theatre Club's Barry Grove Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Photos: Ellie Kemper Joins the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONGPhotos: Ellie Kemper Joins the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos: Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Meets the PressPhotos: Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Meets the Press

Videos

Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
Photos & Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Video
Photos & Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You