Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars Hit The Pink Carpet On Opening Night

Once Upon a Mattress celebrated its return to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, in a new production starring Sutton Foster and Michael Urie.
Once Upon a Mattress celebrated its return to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, in a new production starring two-time Tony-winner Sutton Foster and Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie.
See photos as the star-studded cast hit the opening night pink carpet below!
The production features a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods).
Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, The Music Man) leads the Broadway cast as Winnifred the Woebegone. Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie (Spamalot, HBO’s “Shrinking”, “Ugly Betty”) also stars in the Broadway revival, alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom, Fame Becomes Me) as The Wizard, Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange, Shrek) as The Jester, Tony Award Nominee Will Chase (Mystery of Edwin Drood, “Nashville”) as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon) returning as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly (An Enemy of the People, The Warriors) returning as King Sextimus, and Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”, Wicked) as Queen Aggravain.
An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nikki Renee Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, Ana Gasteyer, Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Will Chase, Daniel Breaker and Brooks Ashmanskas
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Kara Lindsay and Sutton Foster
Kara Lindsay and Sutton Foster
Lear deBessonet and Amy Sherman-Palladino
Ana Gasteyer, Sutton Foster, Michael Urie and Will Chase
Lear deBessonet and Family
Lorin Latarro and Lear deBessonet
Lorin Latarro and Lear deBessonet
Sutton Foster and Ana Gasteyer
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster
Taylor Marie Daniel, Cicily Daniels, Wendi Bergamini, Amanda LaMotte, Oyoyo Joi and Sarah Michele Lindsey
Daniel Beeman, Ben Davis, Michael Olaribigbe, Darius Wright, Jeffrey Schecter, Adam Roberts and Sheldon Henry
The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"
Nikki Renee Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, Ana Gasteyer, Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Will Chase, Daniel Breaker and Brooks Ashmanskas
Videos