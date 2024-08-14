Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was an opening for a princess Monday night at the Hudson Theatre. The best of the theatre community came out to celebrate the official arrival of Once Upon a Mattress, which has not been seen on Broadway since it was revived in 1996.

"This is an enormously fun, silly, joyful show to be a part of. I get to be as unhinged as I have ever been in a role [Laughs] and as zany as ever. It's a real delight. There's a lot of freedom, spontaneity, and playfulness with the audience. There has been a real sense of trust among all of us, with Lear [deBessonet], and working with Amy Sherman-Palladino," leading lady Sutton Foster told BroadwaWorld's Richard Ridge on the pink carpet. "We're all playing really well together in the sandbox."

The musical arrives on Broadway following a run earlier this year as a part of the New York City Center Encores! 2024 season. "I am so confident in our show and the ability it has to spread joy. This is like a victory lap," added Michael Urie.

In this video, watch as Foster and Urie are joined by the rest of the company, including Brooks Ashmanskas, Daniel Breaker, Will Chase, Nikki Renée Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, and Ana Gasteyer on the red carpet.