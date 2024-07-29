Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS First Tech Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS will open on Broadway this summer at The Hudson Theatre, starring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster!

Check out photos from the company's first tech rehearsal below1

The musical returns to Broadway in a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). Previews begin Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with an Opening Night set for Monday, August 12, 2024, for the limited engagement through November 30, 2024.

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, reveling in Winnifred’s ability to charm and transform with willpower, honesty, and a little bit of help from her friends. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

The cast features Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie (Spamalot, HBO’s “Shrinking”, “Ugly Betty”) as Prince Dauntless, Two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom, Fame Becomes Me) as The Wizard, Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange, Shrek) as The Jester, Tony Award Nominee Will Chase (Mystery of Edwin Drood, “Nashville”) as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon) returns as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly (An Enemy of the People, The Warriors) returns as King Sextimus, Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”, Wicked) as Queen Aggravain, and Kara Lindsay as the Standby “Winnifred the Woebegone”. Rounding out the cast are Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Cicily Daniels, Taylor Marie Daniel, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda LaMotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.