Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, and More Backstage at JoJo's First Performance in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

JoJo began performances as Satine on April 11

Apr. 12, 2023  

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Following the performance, JoJo was greeted backstage by stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, Orfeh, and more. Check out the photos below!

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena who returns to the production in the role of "Christian."

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] in 2020 with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Eric Anderson

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Jordan Fisher

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Jordan Fisher

Moulin Rouge!
Elle Woods Fisher, Jordan Fisher and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Elle Woods Fisher, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Jordan Fisher

Moulin Rouge!
Julia Gannon, Elle Woods Fisher, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, Jordan Fisher and Josh McKee

Moulin Rouge!
Parson James and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger

Moulin Rouge!
Parson James, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger

Moulin Rouge!
Director Alex Timbers and Associate Director Matthew Dicarlo

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena and Elycia Scriven Klena

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena and Eric Anderson

Moulin Rouge!
Orfeh and Chief Operating Officer of Jujamcyn Theaters Hal Goldberg

Moulin Rouge!
Jordan Fisher and Elle Woods Fisher

Moulin Rouge!
Jordan Fisher and Elle Woods Fisher

Moulin Rouge!
Tim Kodres, Orfeh and Chief Operating Officer of Jujamcyn Theaters Hal Goldberg

Moulin Rouge!
"Moulin Rouge!' at The Al Hirshfeld Theater




Related Stories
Video: New MOULIN ROUGE! Stars JoJo and Derek Klena Take Their First Bows Together Photo
Video: New MOULIN ROUGE! Stars JoJo and Derek Klena Take Their First Bows Together
Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomes platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out JoJo and her co-star Derek Klena as they take their first bows together in the hit production!
Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Star JoJo Becomes Satine In New Photo Shoot Photo
Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Star JoJo Becomes Satine In New Photo Shoot
This week, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. JoJo had her first in-character photo shoot recently. Check out photos of Jojo and her co-star Derek Klena as the prepared to head into the hit show!
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets
A new block of tickets is now on sale the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical for performances through Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Present Sing-Along Performance Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Present Sing-Along Performance
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will have a very special Spectacular Sing-Along Performance on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 7:00 pm, at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Go Inside WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opening NightPhotos: Go Inside WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opening Night
April 11, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of White Girl in Danger!
Photos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
April 11, 2023

The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning last night, Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for her first show and you can check out photos of her taking her bows!
Photos: The Cast Arrives on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SHUCKEDPhotos: The Cast Arrives on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SHUCKED
April 6, 2023

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement on opening night. Check out photos of the cast's arrivals!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKEDPhotos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED
April 5, 2023

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre! The stars came out to celebrate yesterday and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement. Check out photos below!
Photos: Go Inside SHUCKED Opening Night Curtain CallPhotos: Go Inside SHUCKED Opening Night Curtain Call
April 5, 2023

See photos from the opening night curtain call of Shucked on Broadway!
share