Photos: New Images of Adam Lambert & Auli'i Cravalho in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT

Cabaret also stars Bebe Neuwirth, Steven Skybell and more.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho are making their Broadway debuts in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB! Check out new production photos below! 

Cabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner, 2024 Tony Award nominee, and 2024 Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ 

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Kayla Jenerson, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

 

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes 

Auli'i Cravalho

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert and the cast

Auli'i Cravalho

Auli'i Cravalho

Auli'i Cravalho and Calvin Leon Smith

Auli'i Cravalho

Adam Lambert

Calvin Leon Smith

Adam Lambert

Michelle Aravena









