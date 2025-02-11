Photos: NYTW's 2025 Gala Honors Rachel Brosnahan, Joaquina Kalukango, and Greg Nobile

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated its NYTW 2025 Gala, honoring Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango, and Tony Award-winning theater and film producer Greg Nobile.

The evening's program was hosted by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award honoree Alex Edelman, directed by Kevin Cahoon and featured musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores. The evening was scripted by Ellie MacPherson. Patrick Tully served as auctioneer.

The evening also featured appearances and performances from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, Tony Award winner Sam Gold, Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman, Tony Award nominee Whitney White, Rachel Zegler, The Bengsons, Emmy Award winner Darren Criss, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams and more.

The NYTW Annual Gala raises 10% of the Off-Broadway company's annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount world class productions and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members each season. Proceeds also support NYTW's Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski