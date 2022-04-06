Photos: NYC Students Sing with the Queens from SIX
Six has partnered with Save The Music Foundation to donate to music education programs.
Just yesterday, the hit Broadway musical SIX, celebrated its partnership with the Save The Music Foundation which includes a Keys + Kids Grant to Q252 The Queens School of Inquiry. Through this contribution, the students - in grades Six through 12 - have received one Casio Celviano Grand Hybrid Piano (the most advanced technology in digital pianos) and ten Casio WK-7600 Music Workstations with Gig Bags (allowing students to compose, record and perform their compositions, & safely take keyboards home to practice). SIX hopes to maximize the Foundation's efforts to ensure that all children have the opportunity to participate in and be empowered by instrumental music education programs.
To celebrate this generous donation, SIX musical director/conductor Julia Schade and Queens from SIX visited the school to meet the music students and perform the title song, "Six," with the 35-member school choir (mostly 9th graders). Julia Schade accompanied them on the piano that SIX donated to the school.
The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $63 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,290 schools in 286 school districts around the country-impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at www.savethemusic.org.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Members of the Q252 Queens School of Inquiry choir
Q252 Queens School of Inquiry Principal Meredith Inbal
Chiho Feindler, Chief Program Officer, Save The Music Foundation
Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (SIX cast member) Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (SIX cast member), Julia Schade (SIX Musical Director/Conductor/Keyboard), Hana Stewart (SIX cast member)
Julia Schade (SIX Musical Director/Conductor/Keyboard)
Music teacher Mr. Kelby Khan
Q252 Queens School of Inquiry Choir, Julia Schade (SIX Musical Director/Conductor/Keyboard) at the piano that Six donated to the school, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (SIX cast member), Hana Stewart (SIX cast member), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (SIX cast member)
Julia Schade (SIX Musical Director/Conductor/Keyboard) at the piano that Six donated to the school, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (SIX cast member), Hana Stewart (SIX cast member), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (SIX cast member)
Chiho Feindler, Chief Program Officer, Save The Music Foundation; Q252 Queens School of Inquiry Principal Meredith Inbal; Julia Schade (SIX Musical Director/Conductor/Keyboard); Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (SIX cast member); Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (SIX cast member); Hana Stewart (SIX cast member) at the piano that Six donated to the school; Mr. Kelby Khan, Music Teacher of Q252 Queens School of Inquiry
