Photos: NYC Students Sing with the Queens from SIX

Just yesterday, the hit Broadway musical SIX, celebrated its partnership with the Save The Music Foundation which includes a Keys + Kids Grant to Q252 The Queens School of Inquiry. Through this contribution, the students - in grades Six through 12 - have received one Casio Celviano Grand Hybrid Piano (the most advanced technology in digital pianos) and ten Casio WK-7600 Music Workstations with Gig Bags (allowing students to compose, record and perform their compositions, & safely take keyboards home to practice). SIX hopes to maximize the Foundation's efforts to ensure that all children have the opportunity to participate in and be empowered by instrumental music education programs.

To celebrate this generous donation, SIX musical director/conductor Julia Schade and Queens from SIX visited the school to meet the music students and perform the title song, "Six," with the 35-member school choir (mostly 9th graders). Julia Schade accompanied them on the piano that SIX donated to the school.

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $63 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,290 schools in 286 school districts around the country-impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at www.savethemusic.org.