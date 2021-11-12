Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Photos: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Celebrates Opening Night

The production will play a limited run through November 28, 2021.

Nov. 12, 2021  

Nollywood Dreams, the first production of MCC's 2021-22 season, began previews at the Newman Mills Theater on October 21, 2021. Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror), Nollywood Dreams opened on November 11, 2021 and will play a limited run through November 28, 2021.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast includes Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson, III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), SANDRA OKUBOYEJO (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In The Name Of).

Learn more and purchase tickets at mcctheater.org.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at MCC Theater

Signage at MCC Theater

Andrew Kober

Theo Tiedemann and Tiffani Barbour

Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes

Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes

Nick Blaemire, Ellie Heyman and Van Hughes

MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey and Felix Telsey

Rebecca Taichman and daughter Mariatu

Rebecca Taichman and daughter Mariatu

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Zainab Jah

Zainab Jah

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

MaameYaa Boafo

MaameYaa Boafo

Abiola Oke and Gbenga Akinnagbe

Director Saheem Ali and Jessica Chase

Max Jenkins

Natasha Lyonne and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey, MCC Managing Director Blake West and MCC Co-Artistic Director William Cantler

Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Lupita Nyong'o

Director Saheem Ali and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Director Saheem Ali and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Saheem Ali and Lupita Nyong'o

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Director Shaheem Ali, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Lupita Nyong'o

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Director Shaheem Ali, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Lupita Nyong'o

Ade Otukoya

Ade Otukoya

Charlie Hudson III

Charlie Hudson III

Nana Mensah

Nana Mensah

Abena

Abena

Emana Rachelle

Emana Rachelle

sandra okuboyejo

sandra okuboyejo

Lupita Nyong'o and Nana Mensah

Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith

Director Saheem Ali, Charlie Hudson III, Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, sandra okuboyejo, Emana Rachelle, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Abena

MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey, Director Saheem Ali, Charlie Hudson III, Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, sandra okuboyejo, Emana Rachelle, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Abena and MCC Co-Artistic Director William Cantler

Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, Emana Rachelle, sandra okuboyejo, Abena and Charlie Hudson III

Ade Otukoya, Nana Mensah, Emana Rachelle, sandra okuboyejo, Abena and Charlie Hudson III

Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali

Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali

Shiro Kihagi, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Marsha Regis and Yao Dogbe

MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey, MCC Managing Director Blake West and MCC Co-Artistic Director William Cantler


