Photos: NAATCO's OUT OF TIME Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company) is presenting the world premiere production of OUT OF TIME at The Public Theater. OUT OF TIME is written by Jaclyn Backhaus, Sam Chanse, Mia Chung, Naomi Iizuka, and Anna Ouyang Moench, Commissioned and Produced by NAATCO, and Conceived and Directed by Les Waters. This world premiere opened just last night and runs through Sunday, March 13.

The seasoned cast of OUT OF TIME includes Mia Katigbak (Ena; NAATCO Co-Founder and Actor-Manager), Glenn Kubota (Taki), Page Leong (Woman), Natsuko Ohama (Leonie), and Rita Wolf (Carla).

The Public and The National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) join forces in presenting OUT OF TIME, a collection of brand-new monologues by five award-winning Asian American playwrights, performed by an ensemble of actors all over the age of 60. Conceived and directed by Obie Award-winning director Les Waters and commissioned by NAATCO, OUT OF TIME is a theatrical tapestry exploring age, memory, parenthood, and identity in moving new works by writers Jaclyn Backhaus, Sam Chanse, Mia Chung, Naomi Iizuka, and Anna Ouyang Moench.

OUT OF TIME features scenic design by dots, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Fabian Obispo, dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie, props management by Caitlyn Murphy, and magic consulting by Steve Cuiffo. Kasson Marroquin serves as production stage manager and Narissa Agustin serves as stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski