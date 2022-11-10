Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mei Ann Teo's WHERE WE BELONG Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

Where We Belong will run at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The New York Premiere of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is the latest stop in a nationwide tour produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library. Where We Belong began performances on Friday, October 28 and will run at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. Check out photos from opening night below!

In 2015, Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet moved to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, she finds comfort in the journeys of her Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help her people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece directed by Mei Ann Teo, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

WHERE WE BELONG is performed by Madeline Sayet and Emily Preis serves as standby. The production features production design by Hao Bai, costume design by Asa Benally, composition and sound design by Erik Schilke, and dramaturgy by Vera Starbard. Grace Chariya serves as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora

Rachel Chavkin, Reggie White

Rachel Chavkin, Reggie White

La Williams

La Williams

Erik Schilke

Erik Schilke

Troy Anthony, Shaina Taub

Troy Anthony, Shaina Taub

Liesl Tommy

Liesl Tommy

Daniel Leeman Smith

Daniel Leeman Smith

Oskar Eustis, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Oskar Eustis, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Emily Preis

Emily Preis

Madeline Sayet, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Madeline Sayet

Madeline Sayet

Maria Manuela Goyanes, Madeline Sayet, Oskar Eustis

Oskar Eustis and the Woolly Mammoth team

Erik Schilke, Madeline Sayet

Daniel Leeman Smith, Madeline Sayet, Mei Ann Teo

The creative team of WHERE WE BELONG




