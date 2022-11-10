Photos: Mei Ann Teo's WHERE WE BELONG Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

The New York Premiere of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is the latest stop in a nationwide tour produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library. Where We Belong began performances on Friday, October 28 and will run at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. Check out photos from opening night below!

In 2015, Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet moved to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, she finds comfort in the journeys of her Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help her people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece directed by Mei Ann Teo, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

WHERE WE BELONG is performed by Madeline Sayet and Emily Preis serves as standby. The production features production design by Hao Bai, costume design by Asa Benally, composition and sound design by Erik Schilke, and dramaturgy by Vera Starbard. Grace Chariya serves as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski