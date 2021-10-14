Photos: Meet the Cast of TROUBLE IN MIND on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29 with an official opening set for Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski