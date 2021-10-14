Photos: Meet the Cast of TROUBLE IN MIND on Broadway
Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29.
Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.
Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29 with an official opening set for Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
LaChanze
Chuck Cooper, LaChanze
LaChanze, Charles Randolph-Wright
LaChanze, Charles Randolph-Wright, Michael Zegen
