MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Photos: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Returns To Broadway

Mrs. Doubtfire is running at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Apr. 15, 2022  

Just last night, Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire resumed performances on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can check out photos from the first curtain call back below!

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Make-up & Prosthetics Designer Tommy Kurzman.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Aléna Watters, Peter Bartlett, Jodi Kimura

Mark Evans

Charity Angél Dawson

Brad Oscar, J. Harrison Ghee

Tyler Wladis, Analise Scarpaci, Austin Elle Fisher

Jenn Gambatese

Rob McClure

The cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

J. Harrison Ghee, Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure, Tyler Wladis, Analise Scarpaci

J. Harrison Ghee, Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure

Analise Scarpaci, Austin Elle Fisher, Charity Angél Dawson, Jodi Kimura

Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure

Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure

Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure, Tyler Wladis, Analise Scarpaci, Austin Elle Fisher, Charity Angél Dawson

Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure

The cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

The cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure

Lisa Jakub

Tyler Wladis, Analise Scarpaci, Austin Elle Fisher, Charity Angél Dawson

Rob McClure, Tyler Wladis, Analise Scarpaci, Austin Elle Fisher, Charity Angél Dawson

Renée Reid

The cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE


