Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Celebrates 500 Performances

Yesterday evening, Saturday, May 7th, the cast of Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL celebrated a milestone achievement with their 500th performance. The show, which opened on Broadway in July of 2019, currently plays are the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical also announced a partnership with the New York City Department of Education to distribute 500 tickets to NYC area schools. Students will get to experience the production at various performances over the next year. Get the full story here.

The musical's Twitter page shared pictures of the cast surrounding elaborate cake, writing, "Spectacular, Spectacular! Today we celebrate our 500th performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! We're truly feeling like royals with this beautiful cake made by 42nd Sweet!" The current Broadway cast is led by Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, and more.

Take an inside look at the backstage celebration below!