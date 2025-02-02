Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates 3rd Anniversary on Broadway

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates 3rd Anniversary on Broadway

MJ The Musical is currently running at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Feb. 02, 2025
Last night, Saturday, February 1st, MJ the Musical celebrated its 3rd anniversary on Broadway. Check out photos of current MJ Elijah Rhea Johnson and the rest of the cast from the celebration below!

MJ opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 and has since played to over 1.6 million people on Broadway and over 3 million people across North America. Since opening on Broadway in 2022, MJ has become a global sensation and has launched 4 subsequent productions on tour, in London, in Hamburg, and in Australia.

The Musical is centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. 

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Cast of MJ

Elijah Rhea Johnson and Cast of MJ

Elijah Rhea Johnson and Cast of MJ

Cast of MJ

Elijah Rhea Johnson and Cast of MJ

Elijah Rhea Johnson and Cast of MJ





