Photos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the Press

The cast and creative team of Summer, 1976 met the press yesterday ahead of its first preview set for next month! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist).

This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

Summer, 1976 will begin previews on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Opening Night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas