Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the Press

The show will begin previews on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Opening Night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The cast and creative team of Summer, 1976 met the press yesterday ahead of its first preview set for next month! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist).

This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

Summer, 1976 will begin previews on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Opening Night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht and Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht and Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht and Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Playwright David Auburn, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Director Daniel Sullivan

Summer, 1976
Playwright David Auburn, Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney, Director Daniel Sullivan and MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow

Summer, 1976
Playwright David Auburn, Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney, and Director Daniel Sullivan

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht

Summer, 1976
Director Daniel Sullivan and Playwright David Auburn

Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht and Laura Linney

Summer, 1976
Signage for "Summer, 1976"




Related Stories
Jessica Hecht to Join Laura Linney in SUMMER, 1976 World Premiere Photo
Jessica Hecht to Join Laura Linney in SUMMER, 1976 World Premiere
Tony Award & Emmy Award Nominee Jessica Hecht will join Tony Award & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney in Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976 written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn and directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison BallroomPhotos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
March 11, 2023

See photos from the New York ceremony of The 38th Annual Artios Awards, hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom.
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOTPhotos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOT
March 11, 2023

See photos of Glenn Close visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the PressPhotos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the Press
March 11, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play,  directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Check out photos of the cast and creative team here!
Photos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSEPhotos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSE
March 10, 2023

Check out photos from the red carpet at A Doll's House on Broadway!
Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on BroadwayPhotos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
March 10, 2023

Yesterday was a press day gone right! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. The company just met the press ahead of previews and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.
share