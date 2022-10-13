Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
Click Here for More on LES MISERABLES

Photos: LES MISERABLES North American Tour Opens in Cleveland

The engagement plays through October 30 before embarking on a multi-city North American Tour.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, officially opened last night at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. The engagement plays through October 30 before embarking on a multi-city North American Tour.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

Photo Credit: Cody York Photography

Les Miserables
Nick Cartell (Jean Valjean)

Les Miserables
Preston Truman Boyd (Inspector Javert)

Les Miserables
Haley Dortch (Fantine)

Les Miserables
Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil

Les Miserables
James Powell (Director)

Les Miserables
Proud dad Eric Dortch, Haley Dortch (Fantine) and Cameron Mackintosh

Les Miserables
Matt Crowle (Thénardier)

Les Miserables
Christina Rose Hall (Madame Thénardier)

Les Miserables
Devin Archer (Enjolras)

Les Miserables
Christine Heesun Hwang (Éponine)

Les Miserables
Addie Morales (Cosette)

Les Miserables
Gregory Lee Rodriguez (Marius)

Les Miserables
Gabriel Lafazan, Cora Jane Messer, Hazel Vogel, Olivia J. Lu, Harrison Fox

Les Miserables
The Cast of Les Misérables

Les Miserables
Nick Cartell (Jean Valjean), Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, Preston Truman Boyd (Javert)

Les Miserables
Brian Eads (Musical Director/Conductor)

Les Miserables
Claire Farrokh (Asst. Stage Manager), Jack McLeod (Production Stage Manager), Ryan W. Gardner (Stage Manager)

Les Miserables
hris Danner (Company Manager), Emily Korn (Production Assistant), Elle Aghabala (Associate Company Manager)

Les Miserables
Ally Jenkins (Violin 1/Concertmaster), Niles Luther (Cello), Jarvis Benson (Cello)

Les Miserables
Anson Carroll (French Horn), Joshua Norton (Trumpet, Flugel Horn, Piccolo), Nayib Gonzalez (Bass Trombone, Tuba), Brandon Ilaw (Percussion)

Les Miserables
Tim Lenihan (Associate Conductor, Keyboards), Schuyler Thornton (Flute, Piccolo), Peter Scuderi (Reeds), Ryan Walsh (Reeds)


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Van Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of CancellationsVan Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of Cancellations
October 13, 2022

It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band from 20 October when it begins a State-wide tour of a program devoted exclusively to the Italian Baroque master composer Antonio Vivaldi (of Four Seasons fame) called The Harmonic Inspiration.
Beckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This MonthBeckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This Month
October 13, 2022

Sydney's beautiful Beckett's Glebe has announced the fourth in their exciting “dinner-theatre” series, I'M WITH HER – the brilliant new Australian play by Walkley Award winner, Victoria Midwinter Pitt (writer and director).
Carriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations ProgramCarriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations Program
October 13, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, today announced the program highlights for PARTY | PROTEST | REMEMBER, a free precinct wide event on 12 November that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of the National Black Theatre. 
Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023
October 13, 2022

MRC Presents has announced that Bowie Experience, its highly successful touring theatre show, will play London's historic Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 28 February 2023.
Marie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPACMarie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPAC
October 13, 2022

 bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot perform Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., the iconic Marie Osmond takes the stage Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, and comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood bring their improv show, Scared Scriptless, on Friday June 23, 2023.