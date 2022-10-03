Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leopoldstadt
Click Here for More on Leopoldstadt

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Leopoldstadt is running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night as the best of Broadway came out to celebrate the arrival of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. The Financial Times said, "This is a momentous new play. Tom Stoppard has reached back into his own family history to craft a work that is both epic and intimate; that is profoundly personal, but which concerns us all." With a cast of 38 and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a "magnificent masterpiece" (The Independent) that must not be missed.

Leopoldstadt's cast, which includes several members of the original West End company and 24 actors making their Broadway debuts, features Jesse Aaronson* (The Play That Goes Wrong off-Broadway), Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), Jenna Augen* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Japhet Balaban* (The Thing About Harry on Freeform), Corey Brill ("The Walking Dead," Gore Vidal's The Best Man), Daniel Cantor* (Tuesdays with Morrie off-Broadway), Faye Castelow* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Erica Dasher* ("Jane By Design"), Eden Epstein* ("Sweetbitter" on Starz, "See" on Apple TV+), Gina Ferrall (Big River, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Arty Froushan* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Charlotte Graham* (The Tempest at A.R.T.), Matt Harrington (Matilda The Musical), Jacqueline Jarrold (The Cherry Orchard), Sarah Killough (Travesties), David Krumholtz ("Numb3rs," Oppenheimer), Caissie Levy (The Bedwetter; Caroline, or Change), Colleen Litchfield* ("The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+), Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves), Aaron Neil* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Theatre World Award winner Seth Numrich (Travesties, War Horse), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Christopher James Stevens*, Sara Topham (Travesties), three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Assassins, Falsettos, Burn This), Dylan S. Wallach (Betrayal), Reese Bogin*, Max Ryan Burach*, Calvin James Davis*, Michael Deaner*, Romy Fay* ("Best Foot Forward" on Apple TV+), Pearl Scarlett Gold*, Jaxon Cain Grundleger*, Wesley Holloway*, Ava Michele Hyl*, Joshua Satine*, Aaron Shuf*, and Drew Squire*.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photo coverage from the curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Leopoldstadt
The Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT

Leopoldstadt
The Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT

Leopoldstadt
The Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT

Leopoldstadt
The Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT

Leopoldstadt
The Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT




Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces BAD CINDERELLA and Its Star, Linedy GenaoPhotos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces BAD CINDERELLA and Its Star, Linedy Genao
October 3, 2022

Today, at the Imperial Theatre, Andrew Lloyd Webber officially announced the arrival of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Photos: The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Meets the PressPhotos: The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Meets the Press
September 23, 2022

Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews on Broadway on October 12th and officially opens November 10th.  Check out photos of the cast meeting the press!
Photos: THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Opens Off-BroadwayPhotos: THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Opens Off-Broadway
September 22, 2022

Written by Rita Kalnejais and directed by Jack Serio, This Beautiful Future is a story of young love set during World War II. This Beautiful Future will now play Cherry Lane Theatre for six weeks only, through October 30, 2022. The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the opening night celebration!
Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Takes its Final Bows on BroadwayPhotos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Takes its Final Bows on Broadway
September 19, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, played its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022. Check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows!
Photos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Bows at First PreviewPhotos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Bows at First Preview
September 19, 2022

Previews began on September 17, for the 17-week engagement of Death of a Salesman. The opening night performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos from the show's first preview curtain call! 