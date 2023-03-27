Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Meets THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES' Jackie Siegel

An industry reading for the new musical took place on March 24th in NYC, in preparation for an out of town engagement with additional details to be announced.

Mar. 27, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Kristin Chenoweth will be starring in a new musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel.

Kristin Chenoweth recently met Jackie Siegel for the first time, backstage at Kristin's concert in Naples, Florida.

Check out the photo below!

The project will feature music by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz. An industry reading took place on March 24th in NYC, in preparation for an out of town engagement with additional details to be announced.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida - a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle.

Jacqueline Siegel & Kristin Chenoweth



