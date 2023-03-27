Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Meets THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES' Jackie Siegel

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Kristin Chenoweth will be starring in a new musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel.

Kristin Chenoweth recently met Jackie Siegel for the first time, backstage at Kristin's concert in Naples, Florida.

Check out the photo below!