Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite With Stephen Schwartz on QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Stage Musical Adaptation

Kristin Chenoweth is set to reunite with Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz on a new musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel.

The project, which is currently in development, will feature music by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz and will star Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as Ms. Siegel. An industry reading will take place on March 24th in NYC, in preparation for an out of town engagement with additional details to be announced.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida - a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle.

Based on the wildly astonishing documentary directed by award-winning film maker Lauren Greenfield, The Queen of Versailles reunites celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz with Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel.

With a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) and direction by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), The Queen of Versailles is a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke.

In addition to the current Broadway hit Wicked, Stephen Schwartz has contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags, and Children of Eden. For film, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and Disenchanted, and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt.

Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and the Isabelle Stevenson special Tony Award.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will also act as producer on The Queen of Versailles through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over and stage.

Notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination).

In 2009, Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include "American Gods," "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" "The Muppets," and the upcoming second season of Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!." Select film work includes National Champions, Holidate, The Witches, Rio 2, The Peanuts Movie, and more.

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This past January 2023, she released her hilarious and insightful gift book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us."