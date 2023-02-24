Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Click Here for More on KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite With Stephen Schwartz on QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Stage Musical Adaptation

Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite With Stephen Schwartz on QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Stage Musical Adaptation

An industry reading will take place on March 24th in NYC, in preparation for an out of town engagement with additional details to be announced.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Kristin Chenoweth is set to reunite with Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz on a new musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel.

The project, which is currently in development, will feature music by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz and will star Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as Ms. Siegel. An industry reading will take place on March 24th in NYC, in preparation for an out of town engagement with additional details to be announced.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida - a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle.

Based on the wildly astonishing documentary directed by award-winning film maker Lauren Greenfield, The Queen of Versailles reunites celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz with Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel.

With a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) and direction by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), The Queen of Versailles is a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke.

In addition to the current Broadway hit Wicked, Stephen Schwartz has contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags, and Children of Eden. For film, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and Disenchanted, and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt.

Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and the Isabelle Stevenson special Tony Award.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will also act as producer on The Queen of Versailles through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over and stage.

Notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination).

In 2009, Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include "American Gods," "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" "The Muppets," and the upcoming second season of Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!." Select film work includes National Champions, Holidate, The Witches, Rio 2, The Peanuts Movie, and more.

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This past January 2023, she released her hilarious and insightful gift book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us."

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Kennedy Center Cancels Production of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Photo
Kennedy Center Cancels Production of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
The Kennedy Center has cancelled its previously announced Broadway Center Stage production of Kiss of the Spider Woman. According to a press release, this decision was made due to future plans for the show, following prolonged conversations with the rights holders.
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe Everything to Everyone EP Photo
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP
Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The new EP features the single 'Bruises,' which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Ope Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Opening Night at BAM
 The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window officially opened last night at BAM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meets the Press
Yesterday was the press day for upcoming new Broadway musical, New York, New York! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

From This Author - Michael Major


Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'
February 24, 2023

Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date.
Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'
February 24, 2023

‘One of a Kind’ is a diverse and, wide-ranging release which features previously released singles including ‘Detty’, ‘BABA’, ‘6:30’, ‘Pisces’ and ‘6am in Dubai’ and  features collaborations from some of the scenes’ biggest names including Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, TeeZandos, French Montana, Dream Doll and more.
DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'
February 24, 2023

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.
Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'
February 24, 2023

Acoustic guitars form the gentle underbelly of the track, which celebrates finding joy in relationships during turbulent times. Ethereal vocal harmonies between Sam and Amy are the star attraction and the song bolsters Sam’s momentum as an artist to watch for the year ahead.
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EPLISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP
February 24, 2023

Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The new EP features the single 'Bruises,' which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.
share