Photos: KO, Justin David Sullivan and More in Breaking the Binary Theatre 4th Annual Festival

Readings featured Taylor Iman Jones, Sis thee Doll and more.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
You can now get a first look at photos from the Breaking the Binary Theatre's 4th annual festival which concluded on Sunday, October 26.

This year, over 2800 people attended the festival across 12 performances, and BTB was able to pay out over $125,000 to over 100 trans, non-binary, and two spirit+ artists.

After kicking off on Monday, October 20 with a one-night-only production of The Drowsy Chaperone, at Carnegie Hall, the festival continued at Open Jar studios and featured Legendary by Cheeyang Ng (they/them), The Lady of M Street by Dane Figueroa Edidi (she/her), Hiraeth Or, When Pluto Was a Planet by Jayne Deely (they/them), and Punch Back by Genevieve Simon (he/they). The festival closed out at THE CENTER with Limitless which was co-conceived by L Morgan Lee (she/her) and BTB founder George Strus (they/them) featuring new pieces by Adrian Einspanier (they/them), Audley Puglisi (they/them), Barsha (she/they), Bazeed (they/them), Chris Bush (she/her), Dom Martello (they/them/she), Emmanuelle Mattana (she/they), JJ Maley (he/they), Jordan Ramirez Puckett (they/them), Sam Mueller (they/she), Travis Alabanza, and Utkarsh Rajawat (they/them).

Photo credit: Joseph O’Malley 

Taylor Iman Jones & Samora la Perdida

Temidayo Amay, Taylor Iman Jones & Samora la Perdida

Janice Amaya, Nicola Gorham, Bekah Zornosa, Vico Ortiz, and Arturo Luiz Soria

Janice Amaya, Nicola Gorham, Bekah Zornosa, Vico Ortiz, and Arturo Luiz Soria

Sis thee Doll, Grant Evan, Chasity Moore

Dane Figueroa Edidi, TL Thompson, Sis thee Doll, Grant Evan, Chasity Moore, Leo Sheng, and Jayae Riley Jr.

Cheeyang Ng

Cheeyang Ng

Reed Northrup, Justin David Sullivan, KO, Brian Michael Smith, and Sandra Caldwell

Reed Northrup, Justin David Sullivan, KO, Brian Michael Smith, and Sandra Caldwell

Smith Alfieri, Daphne Always, and Ashil Lee

Ashton Muniz, Ashil Lee, Che Kabia, Lisa Stephen Friday, Sagan Chen, Daphne Always, Vann Dukes, and Smith Alfieri

Reed Northrop and KO

Justin David Sullivan and KO


