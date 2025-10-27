Photos: KO, Justin David Sullivan and More in Breaking the Binary Theatre 4th Annual Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at photos from the Breaking the Binary Theatre's 4th annual festival which concluded on Sunday, October 26.

This year, over 2800 people attended the festival across 12 performances, and BTB was able to pay out over $125,000 to over 100 trans, non-binary, and two spirit+ artists.

After kicking off on Monday, October 20 with a one-night-only production of The Drowsy Chaperone, at Carnegie Hall, the festival continued at Open Jar studios and featured Legendary by Cheeyang Ng (they/them), The Lady of M Street by Dane Figueroa Edidi (she/her), Hiraeth Or, When Pluto Was a Planet by Jayne Deely (they/them), and Punch Back by Genevieve Simon (he/they). The festival closed out at THE CENTER with Limitless which was co-conceived by L Morgan Lee (she/her) and BTB founder George Strus (they/them) featuring new pieces by Adrian Einspanier (they/them), Audley Puglisi (they/them), Barsha (she/they), Bazeed (they/them), Chris Bush (she/her), Dom Martello (they/them/she), Emmanuelle Mattana (she/they), JJ Maley (he/they), Jordan Ramirez Puckett (they/them), Sam Mueller (they/she), Travis Alabanza, and Utkarsh Rajawat (they/them).

Photo credit: Joseph O’Malley